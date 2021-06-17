The White House spoke about the open challenges posed by US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a bilateral meeting. This was stated by the adviser to the American leader on national security Jake Sullivan, quoted by RIA News…

Sullivan noted that the American leader has outlined for Russia “clear limits” of actions in cyberspace, which he considers unacceptable. Washington also noted that the meeting between Putin and Biden is only the beginning of the development of relations between Russia and the United States. The bilateral summit was called effective and productive.

Earlier, Andrei Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), said that the main task of Russia and the United States after the talks in Geneva is to get relations out of a critical situation into a stable and difficult one. He noted that it is still premature to talk about a full-fledged building of bridges between the two countries, but the summit of Putin and Biden made it possible to build pillars for them. Now it is important for Moscow and Washington to do everything so that the new crisis does not interfere with the restoration of relations.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.