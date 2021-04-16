US President Joe Biden at a press conference this Friday. Andrew Harnik / AP

The White House announced this Friday afternoon that it is “unlikely” that the United States will accept 60,000 refugees this year, as promised by President Joe Biden. During the morning the Democratic government reported that it would maintain the quota of 15,000 refugees, a record low left by the Donald Trump Administration. The decision sparked an avalanche of criticism from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and refugee NGOs, and they backed down. White House spokeswoman Jen Pskai assured that they will raise the quota and that it will be announced on May 15.

Since last October 1, when the fiscal year began in the United States, only 2,000 people who fled the war and persecution in their countries have been accepted into the world power. This Friday’s decision also includes expanding the number of sites from where you can request asylum.

Biden signed three executive orders on Friday that seek to reverse the anti-immigration offensive that Trump established. One of them extends the locations from where you can request asylum. The president declared this morning that the admission of up to 15,000 refugees this year “continues to be justified by humanitarian concerns and, otherwise, is in the national interest.” “This is just the beginning,” warned Psaki. “We need to rebuild the resettlement program and we are committed to continuing to increase the number of refugees,” he added on Twitter.

Congressmen from the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, showed their rejection of Biden’s “unacceptable” decision. Representative Ilhan Omar, a former refugee, called the decision a “disgrace” that put the lives of children in refugee camps at risk. “I know, because I was one.” Refugee resettlement agencies, which operate under the mandate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), also complained about the president’s broken promise.

After the avalanche of criticism, spokeswoman Psaki excused herself saying that there was a “confusion”, and that the Biden Administration will increase the refugee quota. In a statement, he said that the president has been consulting with his advisers to determine the amount that could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and October 1, when the new fiscal year kicks off. “Given the decimated refugee intake program that we inherited,” it is now “unlikely” that Biden will be able to increase the number to 62,500 as he had proposed in his plan to Congress two months ago.

During his election campaign, the Democrat had promised to raise the refugee limit for the next fiscal year to 125,000 and that this year he would try to make an “advance” of it. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken notified Congress on February 12 that the government intended to allow the entry of up to 62,500 refugees in the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

