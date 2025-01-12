National Security Advisor USA, Jake Sullivanstated this Sunday that the talks for a cease-fire in Gaza are “very, very close” to culminate successfully and even sees it possible to achieve a cessation of hostilities before the elected president, donald trumpformally assume office on January 20.

In an interview with the program State of the Union of the chain cnnSullivan has also announced that the outgoing president Joe Biden will maintain soon a telephone conversation with the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahuwhile senior security officials finalize in Doha (Qatar) the last details of this possible new agreement.

“We are very, very close to the agreement, but at the same time we are still far away because there is no one. I see it as feasible to reach an agreement before January 20, but I can’t be sure we’ll succeed.“Sullivan said during the interview.

This past Saturday, a senior official from Hamason condition of anonymity, told the Qatari newspaper Al Araby al Yadid that the mediators They had reached a preliminary agreement waiting for the prime minister of Israel gave its approval to the initial text and sent the head of Israel’s Foreign Intelligence Services, David Barnea, to Doha (Qatar) to close the final text with incorporated amendments, as has finally happened.

Netanyahu met this Sunday with the two most extremist elements of his government, the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, and the Minister of National Security, Itamar BEn Gvir, to inform both of the developments in the Qatar negotiationsaccording to sources from the Channel 12 on Israeli television.

Right now, both sides agree on a ceasefire in exchange for the release of a number of hostages in the hands of the Palestinian militias. Israel would not completely withdraw from the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, along the border between Gaza and Egyptuntil the last day of the final phase of the agreement, after gradually withdrawing its forces during the two previous stages.

What’s more, a Palestinian organization for the rights of its prisoners has advanced to the Palestinian agency maan more specific details of the hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement.

The first stage of a possible ceasefire agreement with Hamas would mean the release of 25 hostages Israelis in exchange for 48 prisoners Palestinian security guards who were freed in 2011 and imprisoned again since then, along with 200 prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,000 detainees, including women, children and injured prisoners, according to the director of the Prisoners’ Club and head of the Palestinian Affairs Commission. of Prisoners and Expresses of the Palestinian Authority, Qadura Fares.

Fares added that all Palestinian prisoners they could return to their homes in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, except for those serving life sentences, who would likely be deported to Qatar, Egypt or Türkiye.