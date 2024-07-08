LThe White House confirmed on Monday that US President Joe Biden is not receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease and is not taking any medication for it.

“Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he is not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a news conference.

“The president’s medical unit is literally on the other side of the colonnade, just down the stairs from the residence. A couple of times a week he consults verbally with his doctor while he’s exercising, that’s something that happens often,” Jean-Pierre added.

Concerns about the US president’s health arose after his failed face-to-face meeting with Republican candidate Donald Trumpduring the first presidential debate on June 27 in Atlanta.

Biden, 81, was initially reported to have had a bad cold that night, but later added that he was exhausted from his recent international travels and from preparing for the meeting.

Concerns about Biden’s health increased after his debate performance on June 27. Photo:Getty Images Share

A Parkinson’s specialist visited the White House eight times

A recent New York Times article revealed that A Parkinson’s disease expert identified as Kevin Cannard visited the White House at least eight times over an eight-month period. However, the government has refused to elaborate on the purpose of the professional’s visits.

The president has been seen by neurologists on previous occasions, specifically once a year, as part of his annual physical checkup.

“A wide variety of specialists visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work there,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

He clarified that the president has been seen by neurologists on previous occasions, specifically once a year, as part of his annual physical checkup, and that exam, according to Bates, No signs of Parkinson’s were found, so Biden is not receiving treatment for it.

Faced with a lack of clarity and apparent contradictions on the part of Biden’s team, journalists on Monday demanded transparency from the spokesman regarding the type of controls carried out on him.

