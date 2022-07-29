Washington has nothing to say about the possible visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, but negotiations with him are ongoing on a regular basis. This was announced on July 28 by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing broadcast by YouTube channel PBS NewsHour.

“We highly appreciated the visit of President Zelensky last year when he came to our city and visited the White House. His wife, as you know, Mrs. Zelenskaya, visited the president and the first lady… quite recently, I think, last week or the week before last. [Однако]we have nothing to tell you about plans … arrival [Зеленского] in the US,” said Jean-Pierre.

On July 8, Zelensky, in an interview with CNN, named the reasons why US President Joe Biden avoids a visit to Kyiv. According to him, the visit of the American leader is not yet possible due to “some issues” related to security.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

