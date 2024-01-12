Washington does not intend to start a war with the Houthis in Yemen; the purpose of the attack by the United States and Great Britain on January 11 was to prevent further aggression. This was stated by White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby at a press conference on Friday, January 12, the politician’s words were quoted by the publication The Hill.

“We are not interested in a war with Yemen. <…> Everything the president did was aimed at preventing any escalation of the conflict, including last night’s clashes,” he said.

In addition, Kirby emphasized that US President Joe Biden is convinced of the legality of the actions taken the day before against the Houthis.

“We are very pleased and confident in the legal authority that the president used to carry out these strikes,” he told reporters.

On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain conducted a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. The attack was carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country. During the strikes, Washington used fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles. As a result, five Houthi fighters were killed and six more were wounded.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the attack. According to him, the strikes were a response to “unprecedented attacks by the Houthis on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea,” which they carried out, including with the help of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The American leader indicated that the attack was defensive in nature.

Ansar Allah deputy foreign minister Hussein al-Ezzi said the US and UK would pay for an attack on their territory.

In turn, Russia condemned the US and British strikes on Yemen and does not consider them legitimate. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called this attack a threat to peace and security. In connection with this, Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for January 12.