The United States believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not ready now for negotiations with the Russian Federation. This was announced at a briefing by White House spokesman John Kirby on Friday, December 2.

They also noted that the words of US President Joe Biden about contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin do not mean a change in the US position on Ukraine.

“US President Joe Biden has been very consistent in this. <...> The President clearly stated on Thursday that he has no intention of talking to Putin right now. He also said that Putin showed absolutely no interest in any kind of dialogue. <...> The President of the United States did not mean that now is the time for negotiations, ”the White House noted.

On the eve of Biden, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said that he was ready to negotiate with Putin on the completion of a special military operation in Ukraine, if he makes such a decision. At the same time, according to Biden, he has no plans to contact the Russian president in the near future.

Earlier, on November 10, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, said that Washington was waiting for signals from Moscow that it was ready for negotiations on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, stressed that the US and Ukrainian authorities agreed to create the appearance of Kyiv’s desire to enter into peace talks with Russia.

Two days before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the conditions for the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, Russia must “restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, compensate for the losses, punish “war criminals” and give guarantees that what happened will not happen again.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that the Ukrainian side has seven Fridays a week: either they are negotiating, or they refuse to dialogue. According to him, Kyiv lacks political will.

On November 2, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow was waiting for an initiative from Kyiv to resume the negotiation process, but taking into account the new territorial realities.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change. The Russian leader explained that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table.

Kyiv officially abandoned negotiations with Moscow on 4 October. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

This happened after Putin, during his speech in the Kremlin on September 30 following the results of referendums on the accession of Donbass, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia, called on Kyiv to immediately stop hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

