Lawyer Sauber: investigation will prove that classified documents got into Biden’s house by mistake

US President Joe Biden’s lawyer Richard Sauber said that the White House has no doubt that secret documents got into the head of state’s house by mistake. According to him, this will be proved during the investigation. RIA News.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were moved unintentionally, and the president, along with his lawyers, acted promptly upon discovering the error,” he said.

Sauber stressed that the presidential administration maintains close cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and the special prosecutor involved in this investigation.

Earlier, Biden aides found a second batch of classified documents related to the head of the White House. It is specified that the papers were stored in a place outside the Washington office, which Biden occupied after leaving the administration of the country’s ex-leader Barack Obama.

Prior to this, the US Congress called for an investigation into the case of classified documents. It is noted that the politician could violate the laws on the protection of national security.