White House: US Takes Putin’s Warning About Ukrainian Air Force Strikes Seriously

The United States is taking seriously Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning about a response to the possible authorization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russian territory using long-range Western weapons, White House officials said, reports Reuters.

Earlier, The Guardian reported, citing a source, that the UK had decided to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. Despite the fact that the decision has already been made, London does not intend to announce it publicly during the meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden in Washington on September 13, the publication said.

The Times reported that Biden may allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons of French or British manufacture, but not American, in order to “prevent further escalation of the conflict.”

On September 12, Putin said that strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct NATO involvement in the conflict. He noted that a possible decision by the North Atlantic Alliance would change “the entire nature of the conflict” and that Moscow “will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country.”