Ukraine will not become a member of NATO following the summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12. This was announced on July 7 by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“Ukraine will not join NATO following this summit,” he said during a briefing.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, also told the channel CNNthat Ukraine has not fulfilled all the conditions for joining NATO.

“There are certain requirements that every NATO member must meet. There is a process for meeting these requirements. Ukraine does not meet these requirements yet. In addition, they are in the middle of a conflict. Everyone needs to focus on helping them succeed,” he said.

Earlier, on July 5, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Ukraine must reform and meet relevant NATO standards, which other countries also comply with, before it can be accepted into the alliance. The spokeswoman also stressed that the United States continues to support NATO’s “open door” policy to this day.

On the same day, the head of the Bundestag foreign policy committee from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Michael Roth, suggested that the regions controlled by Kyiv be admitted to NATO as soon as possible. He called for a “more broad interpretation” of the treaty basis for Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

The North Atlantic Alliance also confirmed the decision to create a Ukraine-NATO Council. The first meeting of the council will be held at the summit in Vilnius on July 12 at the level of heads of state.

Earlier, on July 3, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto noted that the admission of Ukraine to NATO could not be discussed until the armed conflict ceased in the country. In his opinion, this decision should be confirmed at the July summit in Vilnius.

On June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that there are reasons for inviting the country to NATO, but did not name them. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader stressed that he has a full understanding of the country’s security guarantees until joining the alliance.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.