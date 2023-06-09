And the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing and Havana had concluded a secret agreement to establish a Chinese electronic eavesdropping facility on the Caribbean island that could monitor communications along the southeastern United States, knowing that the headquarters of the southern and central command of the army are located in Florida.

The newspaper quoted unnamed US officials as saying that China will pay Cuba “several billion dollars” for the construction of the facility.

“I’ve seen that press report. It’s not accurate,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told MSNBC.

He added, “What I can say is that we’ve been concerned since day one of this administration about Chinese influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region. We’re watching that very closely.”

The report of the American newspaper comes in the midst of tension in relations between Washington and Beijing against the backdrop of the former’s support for the autonomy of Taiwan, which China says it is determined to restore by force if necessary.

China is strengthening its presence around the world