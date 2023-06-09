And the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing and Havana had concluded a secret agreement to establish a Chinese electronic eavesdropping facility on the Caribbean island that could monitor communications along the southeastern United States, knowing that the headquarters of the southern and central command of the army are located in Florida.
The newspaper quoted unnamed US officials as saying that China will pay Cuba “several billion dollars” for the construction of the facility.
“I’ve seen that press report. It’s not accurate,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told MSNBC.
He added, “What I can say is that we’ve been concerned since day one of this administration about Chinese influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region. We’re watching that very closely.”
The report of the American newspaper comes in the midst of tension in relations between Washington and Beijing against the backdrop of the former’s support for the autonomy of Taiwan, which China says it is determined to restore by force if necessary.
China is strengthening its presence around the world
- Chinese President Xi Jinping is pushing to accelerate the expansion of his country’s security presence around the world, with the aim of keeping pace with the widespread deployment of the US army on all continents.
- A base in Cuba, located just 150 kilometers off the coast of southern Florida, would pose the most direct threat yet to the US mainland.
- The Soviet Union had electronic espionage facilities in Cuba to monitor the United States.
- In 1962, when Moscow established a nuclear missile base on Cuba, the United States imposed a blockade on the island, which threatened a clash between the two superpowers at the time, before reaching an agreement to resolve the crisis.
- The Soviet Union withdrew nuclear missiles from Cuba, while Washington withdrew its nuclear-capable missiles from Turkey, after the Soviets considered it a threat to them.
- The Chinese move in Cuba comes after a Chinese high-altitude balloon was spotted over the United States earlier this year, and it roamed from west to east of the country over sensitive military installations before it was shot down by an American fighter off the east coast.
