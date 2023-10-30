White House: Netanyahu promised Biden to increase the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a conversation with American President Joe Biden, promised to help significantly increase the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the White House said. Writes about this RIA News.

The White House revealed details of the conversation between the politicians.

Earlier, the United States denied the possibility of sending troops to participate in the conflict in the Gaza Strip. White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby clarified that the United States does not rule out the possibility of using the country’s forces to free the hostages in the mentioned territory.