CNN quoted a US administration official as saying that these statements were based on “allegations” by Israeli officials and local media reports.
The official explained that Biden and American officials “did not see these photos, nor did they independently verify that Hamas was behind these allegations.”
The White House’s clarification came a few hours after the speech the US President delivered during a meeting of Jewish community leaders, in which he said that Americans should see what is happening, and that he “did not imagine seeing terrorists beheading children.”
He added: “This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hatred, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people.”
The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks
- The escalation began with Hamas launching dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.
- The Israeli army then announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip.
- In response, the Israeli army launched a military operation called “Iron Swords”, against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
- Confrontations between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces continue for the sixth day in a row.
- Palestine: The death toll in Gaza rose to 1,200 people on Thursday, and more than 5,600 were injured.
- Israel: The number of Israeli deaths since Saturday morning has risen to more than 1,200 dead, in addition to more than 3,007 injured.
- The United Nations announced on Thursday that more than 338,000 people were forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip.
#White #House #retracts #Bidens #statement #beheading #children