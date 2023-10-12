CNN quoted a US administration official as saying that these statements were based on “allegations” by Israeli officials and local media reports.

The official explained that Biden and American officials “did not see these photos, nor did they independently verify that Hamas was behind these allegations.”

The White House’s clarification came a few hours after the speech the US President delivered during a meeting of Jewish community leaders, in which he said that Americans should see what is happening, and that he “did not imagine seeing terrorists beheading children.”

He added: “This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hatred, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people.”

The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks