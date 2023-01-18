A spokesman for the White House Advisory Office, Ian Sams, said during an exchange with reporters on this embarrassing issue for Biden that Republicans are “showing feigned anger.”

After the media leaked information about this issue, the White House acknowledged last week that files dating back to the period when Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama (2009-2017) were found in one of his former offices in Washington and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The case is embarrassing because Democrats have leveled a lot of criticism at former Republican President Donald Trump, who is under judicial investigation for keeping more than 100 classified documents in Palm Beach, Florida, despite his departure from Washington in 2021.

And last Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate the case of documents found with Biden, just as he did in the same case facing Trump, in order to dispel suspicions of double standards.

However, the Republican opposition took advantage of its narrow majority in the House of Representatives, launched a parliamentary investigation and demanded more information.

“When it comes to Congress, we intend to review and respond to inquiries in good faith,” Sams said. “But we also expect members of Congress to show the same good faith.”

And he considered that “House Republicans lose credibility when they show feigned anger in an issue that they clearly seek only for partisan gain.”

Sams confirmed that the White House is “reviewing” the demands of the parliamentary committees, adding, “We will denounce any hypocrisy (…) that may reflect a lack of credibility in these demands.”

And the spokesman stressed the idea that Biden is cooperating with the judiciary, while his predecessor refused to return the files, and the federal police had to search his home in Florida last summer to recover them.