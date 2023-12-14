Republicans who control the House of Representatives will go on New Year's holidays on December 14, leaving the request for a new package of military aid to Ukraine uncoordinated, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby reproached lawmakers on briefing.

“They go home for the holidays, while the Ukrainians return to the battlefield,” he said.

Kirby noted that during the press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the only option for resolving the conflict around Ukraine – “until Russia achieves its goals.” A White House spokesman expressed hope that Republicans, who have been “holding critical aid to Ukraine hostage for months,” understood the message.

Kirby emphasized that Kyiv needs help now, and not after festive feasts, and besides, the conflict in Ukraine is not a foreign problem and is part of American interests that Congress should take into account. He again said that the Russian authorities were allegedly “challenging the international order” that the United States had worked so selflessly to establish.

The House of Representatives ends its work session on December 14 and goes on vacation until January 9, the Senate will finish its work on Friday and return from vacation on January 8.

Earlier, Republicans blocked the Senate from considering the White House's request for funds for Ukraine, Israel and other needs. Back on December 6, The Guardian, citing a statement by the leader of the faction in the upper house of the American Congress, Mitch McConnell, reported on the intention of legislators to do this. Republicans, in exchange for concessions on the bill, are demanding changes in approaches to border security.

At the same time, on December 14, the senator leading the negotiations with the Republicans from the Democratic Party, Chris Murphy, said that negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress regarding a border agreement that would allow military aid to be allocated to Ukraine were close to a successful completion.

On December 10, the White House announced that the United States had $1 billion left to replenish its own arms stocks, which are being depleted due to regular deliveries to Ukraine. In this regard, Congress was called upon to approve the White House's request for an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Republican opposition has been slowing down the process because much of the proposed aid to Ukraine is “staying at home.”

In early December, American Congressman from the Republican Party Thomas Massie reproached the US authorities for spending more money on Ukraine than on their own country. In addition, he expressed confidence that after the end of the conflict, Kyiv will ask Washington for help in restoring destroyed infrastructure.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.