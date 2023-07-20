White House: US not ready to provide protection for ships bound for Ukrainian ports

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States is not ready to announce measures to support the movement of ships to Ukrainian ports after the announcement of the Russian Defense Ministry. About this she told during the briefing.

“I have nothing to report about the marine part,” Jean-Pierre said to a question from journalists.

At the same time, the White House press secretary added that the United States will continue to help Kyiv in the supply of grain to world markets.

On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a number of areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea were declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.

The agency clarified that from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo.

The Ministry of Defense made these statements after the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would consider the possibility of returning to the grain deal, taking into account and implementing all its principles. According to him, Russia does not oppose the deal as such, especially given its implications for the global food market.

The grain deal was concluded in July last year through the mediation of Turkey and the UN. The parties guaranteed Kyiv the safe export of agricultural products to other countries in exchange for the lifting of restrictions on the export of fertilizers from Moscow.