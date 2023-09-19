Kirby refused to comment on the escalation in Karabakh, citing employment
John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, who is currently at the UN General Assembly in New York, refused to answer a reporter’s question about the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Writes about this TASS.
It is clarified that Kirby is accompanying US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly.
#White #House #refused #statements #escalation #NagornoKarabakh
Leave a Reply