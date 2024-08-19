White House: US Not Involved in Preparing Attack on Kursk Region

The American administration continues to deny Washington’s involvement in planning or preparing an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region. This was stated by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, writes TASS.

She declined to discuss Ukrainian military operations and noted that the Ukrainian leadership should comment on the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “We are in no way involved in the planning or preparation of this operation,” she added.

A spokeswoman for the US administration of President Joe Biden declined to comment on the possibility of lifting restrictions on US military strikes deep into Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may be preparing for a breakthrough in the Kursk region from the direction of Tetkino and Ukrainian Glukhov.