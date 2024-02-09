John Kirby: US citizens should not take Putin's words at face value

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby urged US citizens not to believe the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson. This is reported by The Economic Times.

“Anyone who watches this interview should remember that you are listening to Vladimir Putin. And you shouldn’t take everything he says at face value,” Kirby said.

On February 8, Kirby made a statement that Carlson’s interview with the Russian president, in his opinion, will not change public opinion in the United States and the American position on the conflict in Ukraine.