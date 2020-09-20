An envelope containing ricin, a very potent poison, was sent to the White House this week and intercepted before it reached President Donald Trump, US media reported on Saturday.

“The FBI, the United States Secret Service and the Postal Inspection Service are investigating a suspicious letter received at the government mail center”, indicated the federal police. “Currently, there is no threat to security,” added the FBI in conversation with AFP.

According to anonymous sources cited by ‘The New York Times’ and ‘CNN’, two tests carried out on the product found in this suspicious email established that it was ricin.

Ricin is the most violent poison in the plant kingdom, 6,000 times more powerful than cyanide. It is a deadly substance if swallowed, inhaled or injected and for which there is no antidote.

According to the New York newspaper, investigators believe the mail came from Canada and have identified a woman as a suspect. Other federal agencies, located in Texas, have also received emails containing this poison, according to the newspaper.