The White House on Friday rebuked former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump for saying that Jewish voters would bear much of the blame if he loses the November 5 election.

“It is abhorrent to use dangerous rhetoric or scapegoating, and even more so now when all leaders have an obligation to combat the tragic rise of anti-Semitism globally,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Bates added that “pitting communities across the country against each other out of fear and selfishness is the exact opposite of what the American people deserve.”

According to the spokesperson, both US President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are working to “ensure that hate has no safe haven” and have implemented the “first-ever national strategy to combat anti-Semitism.”

The US executive responded in this way to Trump, who on Thursday claimed that he only has the support of 40% of American Jews and criticised that this figure as “unacceptable”.

“If I don’t win this election, and I’ve been very good, I think the Jewish people will have a lot to do with a loss,” said the Republican, who was invited to the national assembly of the American Israeli Council, one of the largest Jewish organizations in the world, held in Washington.

During his appearance, Trump reiterated his warning that Israel “will disappear” if Harris becomes president and said that any Jew considering voting for the Democrat should “examine their head.”

During the presidential debate on September 10, Trump accused Harris of “hating” Israel, but she said she would always support the Jewish state’s “right to defend itself” and that she backs a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

According to a recent poll by the Jewish Electoral Institute, 72% of American Jews support Harris, while only 25% support Trump.