Reuters: The White House is concerned about reports of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

The White House is very concerned about reports of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) and flooding of the territory, the administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to find out the causes and likely consequences of the incident. This is reported by the agency, citing sources. Reuters.

A Biden administration official said on Tuesday that the US is “very concerned” after the Russian-controlled dam burst, (…) and is trying to figure out the potential impact.

Earlier it became known that in the Novokakhovka urban district, after the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, three settlements were completely flooded. The head of the city administration, Vladimir Leontyev, assessed the scale of the incident as catastrophic.

On June 6, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region was partially destroyed as a result of shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The support of the dam suffered from numerous blows, because of which the flooding of the territories began. As a result of uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka reservoir in the Dnieper, the water level has risen sharply.