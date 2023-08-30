White House: UAF making gradual progress in counteroffensive

The pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, although slow, but the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are making gradual progress in their actions. The United States intends to continue supplying Kyiv with the weapons it needs. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator and White House spokesman, made such statements at the briefing. Reuters.

“The fighting continues, the Ukrainians are still making gradual progress in the counter-offensive[onRussianpositions”KirbysaidHeaddedthatbloodyclashesweretakingplaceinmanydirections[нароссийскиепозиции»—сообщилКирбиОндобавилчтонамногихнаправленияхидуткровопролитныебоестолкновения

Earlier, he announced possible US plans to impose new sanctions against Moscow due to the alleged increase in military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea. He also added that the United States will impose sanctions against all individuals and entities involved in such transactions, and stop all attempts to obtain military funds from other countries.