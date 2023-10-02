White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, “If Putin thinks he can outlast us, he is mistaken.”

She added that there is a large Western coalition that “supports Ukraine against the Russian invasion.”

For his part, the European Union foreign policy official called on American lawmakers to reconsider their decision to delete financial support for Ukraine from the temporary budget bill approved by Congress.

Speaking in Kiev after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said European officials were surprised by the last-minute agreement reached in Washington and pledged that the 27-nation bloc would continue to help the invaded country defeat… Russia.

“I hope that this is not a final decision and that Ukraine will continue to have the support of the United States,” Borrell said.

He continued, saying: “We are facing an existential threat. The Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capabilities, and if we want them to succeed, you have to provide them with better and faster weapons.”

Ukrainian officials stressed that American support for Ukraine will continue despite the temporary legislation, as Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said that America’s relationship with Ukraine has not changed, and that Ukrainian officials meet regularly with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties.

“All of Ukraine’s main partners are determined to support our country until its victory in this war,” he wrote on Yermak’s Telegram.