The US authorities intend to respond to the upcoming anniversary of the start of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on briefing on Friday, January 27th.

“Planning for how we will respond to the anniversary is well underway, both here in the White House and elsewhere. But, as is usually the case, I will not delve into internal discussions or list any of the options that we are currently considering, ”she said.

Jean-Pierre added that at the moment the administration is not planning a visit US President Joe Biden to Europe for the anniversary.

On the same day, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that the American leader “when the time is right” can visit Ukraine.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.