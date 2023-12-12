The White House said that the United States has only a couple of weeks of money left to support Ukraine.

The US plans to provide two packages of military aid to Ukraine within two weeks before the end of the year, after which Washington will exhaust its funds. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, in an interview with the TV channel CNBC.

“We will do everything possible to continue to support Ukraine if we run out of money, but without it there is little we can do,” the politician said.

At the same time, Kirby emphasized that the United States has only two weeks of assistance at its disposal, after which additional funding will be required. He also added that at the upcoming meeting of US President Joe Biden with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, the American leader will promise to continue working on congressional agreement on the allocation of new funds.

Earlier it became known that the US Senate is unlikely to have time to conclude a deal to provide additional funding to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of $106 billion in exchange for changing US immigration laws this week and will go on New Year's holidays until January 9.