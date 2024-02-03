White House: Biden opposed aid to Israel without support from Ukraine

The administration of American President Joe Biden opposes the Republican bill in the House of Representatives on additional aid to Israel without allocating funds to Ukraine. This was stated by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, writes RIA News.

According to her, the White House speaks out “strongly against this ploy.” “It does nothing to protect the border, does not help the people of Ukraine … and also denies humanitarian aid to the Palestinian residents,” the spokeswoman explained.

She recalled that the Biden administration has been working for months with the two parties to reach an agreement on a national security funding bill, which would, among other things, support Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that the legislature would consider a bill to allocate aid to Israel without providing funds to Ukraine. It is proposed to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel, but separately from the funding package for Kyiv.