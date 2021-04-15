The main task of the United States in relations with Russia is not an escalation of tensions. This was stated at a briefing by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki, reports TASS…

According to her, “our goal here is not escalation, our goal is [заставить] pay the price for what we consider unacceptable actions on the part of the Russian government. ” Psaki added that Washington is imposing restrictive measures against Moscow in coordination with its allies.

The diplomat stressed that the consequences should be for those states that “take actions that are unacceptable, do not correspond to our interests or go beyond the limits acceptable for partner countries.”

Psaki also said that US President Joe Biden’s proposal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to hold a summit remains in effect even after the imposition of a massive package of sanctions against Moscow.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.