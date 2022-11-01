White House: US concerned about possible delivery of Iranian surface-to-surface missiles to Russia

The US remains concerned about Iran’s possible sale of missiles to Russia, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said at a briefing. TASS.

At the same time, the American administration admits that so far these deliveries have not been made. “We’ve talked about them providing drones, and we remain concerned about the potential provision of surface-to-surface missiles to Russia,” Kirby said in a statement about a possible arms shipment.

According to him, Iran allegedly became Russia’s partner in a special military operation. Kirby accused Tehran of allegedly sending instructors and technicians to Crimea. He added that Iran is heavily involved in supporting Moscow.

Earlier it became known that Iran promised to supply Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones. The agreement, which threatens to draw the wrath of the United States and Western countries on Tehran, was reported to Reuters by two senior Iranian officials and two diplomats.