The White House listed claims against Russia. Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security of the United States, announced the list of “malicious acts” for which Moscow should be held accountable. briefing White House.

According to him, the new administration intends to ensure that Russia is held accountable for “interference in American democracy and the poisoning of citizens with chemical weapons in Europe.” Sullivan noted that Moscow is also responsible for a number of cyber attacks and “many other things.” The presidential aide stressed that the United States will begin to take action against Moscow when it deems it necessary.

During his speech, Sullivan also stated that the United States would “effectively oppose” Russia in the framework of the new policy, which will be set by US President Joe Biden.