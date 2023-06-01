Washington believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should decide whether Russia is present at the peace talks on Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, May 31, at a briefing by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby.

“He (Zelensky. – Ed.) Should be ready to sit down and start talking [с представителями России]. And the conditions must be acceptable to him. And then you can move on to see if Russia can be part of this process,” he said.

Kirby added that Washington would not pressure an ally to resume negotiations.

The day before, on May 30, it was reported that Kyiv plans to organize an international summit without the participation of Moscow. According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s partner states will take part in the summit. During the meeting, it is planned to discuss support for Kyiv’s conditions on the issue of ending the conflict.

On the same day, Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Geng Shuang said that China is in favor of resuming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.