The White House has launched itself to discredit the allegations against Joe Biden, which have led the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, to order an investigation as a preliminary step to a possible political prosecution (impeachment) of the president. Thus, they are preparing to fight in the field of public opinion. Biden himself is preparing a speech on the threats to democracy for September 28, the day after the second debate between the candidates for the Republican primaries. But first, the president’s legal and communications teams have begun to send arguments to combat the Republican accusations.

The political battle focuses on the investigation for impeachment. The White House prefers not to comment on the indictment of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with three charges for the alleged purchase and illegal possession of a revolver. Consider it a private matter. Biden’s role in this case is that of a father who supports his son in a difficult time.

Iam Sams, one of the White House spokespersons, is going to great lengths to present the opening of a formal investigation as a demonstration of Republican extremism. His thesis is that McCarthy unilaterally ordered the presidents of three committees to open the investigation because he did not even have the support of the Republican congressmen themselves to submit the decision to the plenary session. Furthermore, he points out that the step of the Republican leader is an attempt to silence the voices of the hard wing that demand his head and that demand that he fail to comply with the commitment to enable the budget items for the fiscal year that begins on October 1, as stated. had committed. That would mean the closure of part of the federal government services.

Biden avoided talking much about the investigation impeachment as well as the indictment of his son this Thursday at an event in Largo (Maryland), near Washington, in which he gave a speech about his economic policy. He focused on his achievements in job creation and criticized Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.

Joe Biden, this Thursday at an event in Largo (Maryland).

JIM LO SCALZO (EFE)

The president spoke for the first time about McCarthy’s decision on Wednesday after a fundraising event in McLean, Virginia, outside Washington. “I don’t really know why, but the only thing they knew was that they wanted to subject me to a impeachment. And now, the best I can say, is that they want a impeachment because they want to close the Government,” he said. “Everyone always asks about him. impeachment. I don’t get up every day, no joke, focused on impeachment. I have work to do. I have to deal with the issues that affect the American people every day,” he added.

It is the same thesis that the spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, has repeated, over and over again, from the lectern of the White House press room. “I just talked about how the president is going to give a big speech about the economy and what we are doing to improve the lives of Americans,” while “Republicans in Congress have spent all year investigating the president and not “They have found no evidence, none, that he did anything wrong,” he said Wednesday. “We look forward to working with Republicans in a bipartisan way to address the real issues that matter to Americans, not this baseless effort they continue to make that shows no evidence,” she added.

Although it has now been ordered to open an investigation formally aimed at seeing if there are grounds to file charges in an impeachment trial against the president, the truth is that the Republicans have been investigating since they assumed the majority of the House of Representatives in January. McCarthy justified his decision with the evidence that has emerged from those works, which have already included requirements, subpoenas and statements.

“Investigation based on lies”

The White House has distributed a 14 page report with which he tries to dismantle the allegations one by one. Furthermore, under the premise that the best defense is a good attack, he has written a message to the media saying that what they need to scrutinize is the irresponsible behavior of Republicans: “It is time for the media to intensify its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an investigation of impeachment based on lies. When even Republican members of the House of Representatives admit that there is no evidence that Joe Biden has done anything wrong, much less that he can be impeached. That should set off alarm bells for news organizations,” says the message sent by Iam Sams.

Both the message and The report They rely on statements from Republican congressmen who admit that no irregularities have been proven. The broader document analyzes the accusations and then presents what it considers to be the real facts. Thus, given the allegation that Biden “participated in a bribery scheme with a foreigner,” he explains that this statement is based on the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documented an anonymous complaint in this regard. However, he clarifies that the FBI itself points out that to include something like this in a form it does not need to be documented or corroborated or to validate its credibility. In fact, the tip was reviewed and discarded, and several Republican congressmen have admitted that they doubt its veracity.

With statements from witnesses who have appeared before Congress, information from the media and opinions of Republican congressmen and senators, The report attempts to dismantle seven other allegations, with links to the sources cited. It is a very elaborate document that concludes: “Time and time again, President McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, James Comer and other House Republicans have demonstrated that they are pursuing a baseless maneuver of impeachment —despite having revealed no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden—in a relentless effort to discredit the president.”

McCarthy, meanwhile, is in a delicate situation and this Thursday he has shown himself defiant with the most radical wing of his party, which threatens a motion of dismissal or censure for his position, as he is not satisfied with the step he has taken. In public he has shown himself willing to fight and in a private meeting of the Republican parliamentary group he has been more blunt: “If you think you scare me because you want to present a motion of censure, present the fucking motion,” he told his Republican colleagues, according to Rep. Brian Mast, a McCarthy supporter.

