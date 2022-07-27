The White House said that Russia had not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station and was studying options to mitigate the impact of that potential withdrawal.
“The government has not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station,” White House spokeswoman Karen-Jean-Pierre told reporters.
“We are studying options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS after 2024 if Russia withdraws,” she added.
