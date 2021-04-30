The White House is preparing to receive a new inmate after US First Lady Jill Biden confirmed that she and President Joe Biden, known for their love of dogs, are awaiting the arrival of a new guest.

“It’s true. He’s waiting to come here. Rather, she’s waiting,” Jill Biden said, in an interview shown on NBC’s “Today Show” on Friday.

The arrival of the first kitten to the White House, after much speculation went in this direction, constitutes a new challenge to Biden’s dog, “Major”, who showed aggressive behavior in recent months and had difficulty adapting to his new life in the US presidential residence.

This dog, a German shepherd, was one of Biden’s two dogs, along with his older colleague of the same species “Champ”, outside the White House weeks before to undergo training after biting accidents.

President Joe Biden attributed the problems with “Major” to his adoption of excessive protective behavior in his new environment, which is often in which there are many people unfamiliar to animals.

And the naughty dog ​​will also have to acclimate to having a cat in the White House.

“It was part of the training he received,” Jill Biden said. “They took him to a cat shelter and was doing really well with them.”