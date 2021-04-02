The White House is discussing the shortage of electronic chips

US National Security Adviser Jackie Sullivan and US National Economic Council Director Brian Dacey called on the leaders of the US electronics and semiconductor industry to discuss the issue of the severe shortage in the supply of electronic chips in many industrial sectors, especially the auto industry, and work to confront it.

A US official said that President Joe Biden is concerned about this shortage, and that the US administration is working with Congress, local partners and allies abroad to address the problem, according to Bloomberg News.

It is noteworthy that the shortage of electronic chips used in the manufacture of cars has forced most international companies, including American companies, to reduce their production in recent months.

And Ford Motor Company, the second largest car producer in the United States, announced yesterday that it reduced its production of the light truck F-150, which is the best-selling car in the United States, as well as many of its cars due to the lack of supplies of electronic chips used in its manufacture.