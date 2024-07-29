Citgo refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, pictured in January 2019. ERWIN SEBA (REUTERS)

The administration of President Joe Biden has expressed deep concern on Monday that the results of Sunday’s elections in Venezuela “do not reflect the will for change” expressed by the majority of citizens before the elections, according to communications with the press from senior officials in Washington. In a call with journalists, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, which reports directly to the presidency, said: “Frankly, we are concerned that the result, as announced, does not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. It is absolutely critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition, and that independent observers promptly publish a full and detailed vote count. We will wait until that moment. We and the international community are watching, and we will respond accordingly,” he warned.

In another conference call with journalists, two senior Administration officials have insisted on the need for “immediate publication of the minutes” of all polling stations, to determine whether the result announced by the Chavista regime is credible. The two have declined to detail hypothetical pressure measures against the Government of Nicolás Maduro in case of fraud, referring continuously to the due consensus with the international community, including the G-7 and the OAS, for any response. “Venezuelans have the absolute support of the international community to restore democracy in their country,” they have said, listing all the American countries, with special emphasis on Brazil, which have requested access to all the data from the polling stations. “In this evaluation process, the Venezuelan government will be required to obtain the necessary information, and … [de los datos] We are not considering any new measures at the moment,” they stressed.

Regarding the possible repression of opponents and civil society actors in post-election protests, they have said, “it would be an insult to the rights of Venezuelans and the international community to repress and detain” anyone who expresses their disagreement with the official result. “We had a huge amount of information about the desire of Venezuelans for change and the results do not reflect that aspiration, so they must be verified with all available data.”

The five months until the inauguration in Venezuela will be closely watched by the United States, senior officials of the Joe Biden administration warned on Friday in another call with journalists on the eve of the presidential elections this Sunday. A period that is too long and full of uncertainties, when the Venezuelan crisis has become for the United States something more than a diplomatic or foreign policy issue: the growing number of Venezuelans arriving in the country fleeing their country adds pressure to Washington’s concern, as the two senior White House officials stressed again on Monday. Since 2021, more than 800,000 Venezuelans have entered the United States, including 114,695 in the first half of this year.

The U.S. had promised to lift sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry if there was a clean presidential vote. But the officials who briefed the country Friday said the Biden administration was already considering several options, which they did not detail, if Nicolás Maduro refuses to leave power or the transition process in the event of an opposition victory derails. Because how Maduro handles the election results will determine the different scenarios Washington envisions. The United States has accused him of drug trafficking and offered $15 million for information leading to his arrest. The International Criminal Court is investigating him for crimes against humanity, both of which make him vulnerable to prosecution if he leaves office.

The possibility that Maduro refuses to leave office regardless of the outcome of the polls poses even more questions for a presidential administration in its final moments: the inauguration in Caracas would be practically simultaneous with the handover in the White House. The truth is that Sunday’s elections would not have been held without the intervention of the United States, in direct talks with Chavista officials in Qatar a year ago. The Biden administration’s strategy, which many criticized as too lenient, helped lay the groundwork for Sunday’s elections and energized the opposition after Juan Guaidó’s unsuccessful attempt.

The US and Venezuela have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when Republican Donald Trump occupied the White House, which represents an anomaly for opposition candidate Edmundo González, a career diplomat. “It is absurd, not to say incredible, the number of years that Venezuela has gone without a diplomatic office in Washington. It is something that we have to address immediately,” he said recently.

While the last three US presidents have agreed on sanctions to punish corruption and human rights violations — which remain a major concern for Washington — Trump’s hardline approach prevented progress toward elections. Last year in Qatar, US officials met with representatives of the Caracas government to discuss lifting sanctions that are crippling the country’s vital oil industry. Qatar’s bilateral contacts paved the way for direct negotiations between the regime and the opposition in Barbados last fall, which culminated in an agreement to hold free elections, although the Maduro government has since sought to undermine the process with various measures.

Through executive orders — which presidents issue without the need for parliamentary process — and the so-called Foreign Narcotics Designation Act, the United States has imposed more than 350 sanctions against Venezuela in the last seven years. The Trump administration (2017-2021) froze Venezuelan assets in the United States. A month ago, a federal court in Delaware denied Maduro’s arguments to recover Citgo, a US-based oil refining and gasoline marketing company acquired by the Venezuelan state in 1990 and one of the regime’s main assets, which represented a serious economic setback for the country in the final stretch of the campaign.

During the Democratic administration, things began to move, not just behind the scenes. Last October, following the Barbados agreement between the Chavista government and a group of opposition parties, the Democratic Unitary Platform, Washington lifted the ban on secondary market trading in some Venezuelan bonds and eased several oil sanctions for six months. The United States had promised to release millions of dollars for humanitarian use if the Venezuelan government kept its part of the deal, but the regime prevented one of the main opposition leaders, María Corina Machado, from running for president. In addition, dozens of opposition activists have been harassed and detained so far this year, “about a hundred since the beginning of the year, of which about 30 remain in prison,” denounced senior White House officials in the call with journalists. As a result of the repression, Washington let the relaxation of sanctions expire in April and millions of dollars have not been released. Caracas considers the sanctions illegal and blames Washington for the country’s economic crisis and the exodus of nearly eight million Venezuelans.

Senior Democratic administration officials stressed that it is important to wait and see what happens before discussing any repercussions or consequences in the face of two possible scenarios: a fraudulent Maduro victory at the polls or, in the event that the opposition leader Gonzalez wins, a transition torpedoed by Chavismo, including the possibility that Hugo Chavez’s successor cantons himself in office by any means. The United States is closely watching any last-minute strategy to undermine the process, especially the possibility that he could claim victory without verifiable results. “The ruling party is aware that its political future is tied to the legitimacy of the vote,” the sources said.

In the best-case scenario, where Maduro loses the election and accepts defeat, the transition of power — so long, until January, that the length of the period itself is of great concern to Washington — could include negotiations on amnesties, guarantees for the dismissed and the establishment of truth commissions.

