Among those aids are; About 14 million doses are for “priority areas” including the West Bank, Gaza, Iraq, Colombia, Argentina and Ukraine.

And 75% of the doses, or about 41 million doses, will be allocated to the Kovacs Global Program for Vaccines.

In the same vein, about 14 million doses will be provided to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 16 million doses to Asia, and about ten million doses to Africa.

The plan fulfills US President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million doses of US-made vaccine with various parts of the world.

Biden had this month set his priorities for the parties that will receive 25 million doses as a down payment to achieve this goal.