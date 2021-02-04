On Sunday at 20 o’clock in Argentina, the 55th edition of the American football final between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the current champion Kansas City Chiefs will be held. The headquarters will be Raymond James Stadium in Tampa that will receive about 22,000 spectators, a third of its capacity. And, throughout this sports festival in the United States, the White House infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, began to show concern for all that it can produce in the population the most important sporting event in North America.

All ready. Raymond James Stadium is ready to host the final. Photo: AFP

For a long time there has been an important atmosphere corresponding to that of a final. That’s why Fauci fears “a super spread” because of all that the Super Bowl entails. Consider that it is not the best option to meet en masse, invite and organize some kind of party. Due to the high chances that they are infected and that they can prolong the contagion.

The United States adds half a million deaths from Covid-19 and millions of infected throughout the country. “You want parties with people you haven’t had much contact with? “, Asked the specialist in” Today “of the chain NBC. And added:”As much fun as it is to get together for a big Super Bowl party, this is not the time to do it.. This time, keep calm. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or the people in your home. When we have something like this there is always an increase in infections, “said the doctor.

The NFL (National Football League) has everything organized for fans attending Raymond James Stadium. They estimate that up to 25,000 people may be present, including fans and staff who will work during the final day. From the NFL they reported that all workers who are going to be in the stadium are already vaccinated.

“I think they are trying to keep people separate in the stands, so they don’t have proximity,” Fauci said. For this reason, an individual package will be given to each spectator, where they will have at hand a chinstrap, disinfectant gel and a care guide with all the protocol established by the organizers.

The best. Tom Brady will be looking for a new title. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

For the first time in this Super Bowl for the first time in history a team will play in its own stadium. The Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady (who is in his tenth final in history: the previous ones he did with the New England Patriots) will be local. And, in addition to having the best player in history, they will have the pressure to organize a party that does not cause contagion.