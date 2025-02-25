The White House imposes new rules on the media and will decide which journalists can follow and ask Trump

The White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced on Tuesday that new rules for the media have been established and the government itself will decide which journalists can follow and ask Donald Trump, a task that until now corresponded exclusively to the Association of Correspondents of The White House (Whca), which was in charge of selecting them.

At a press conference, Leavitt announced that, from now on, it will be the executive who selects the members of the poolthe small group of journalists, photographers and cameras that accompany the US president in their actions and transmit what happened to thousands of reporters who do not fit in the events.

“From now on, the White House press team will determine who integrates the pool of the press, ”said Trump spokeswoman.

For almost a century, the tradition in the White House has been that there is a pool that follows the president, since there is not enough space for the hundreds of journalists who want to follow their actions in the Oval Office, in other rooms where it offers speeches or even in the presidential plane Air Force One.

The selection of journalists with access to that pool It has traditionally been the responsibility of the Association of correspondents, founded in 1914 by journalists of various media in response to an unfounded rumor that a Congress Committee wanted to decide which reporters could attend the press conferences of the then President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921 ).

The work of the Whca has been to advocate for greater access for the hundreds of journalists who cover the White House in the face of the attempts of different administrations to restrict it.

In addition, select through a rigorous process the members of the “pool” who can attend the presidential acts and act as the eyes and ears of the rest of the reporters.

The president of the Whca, Eugene Daniels, condemned the announcement of the White House because “threatens the independence of the free press in the United States.”

“It suggests that the government will choose journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders should not be able to choose the press team, ”he said in a statement.

The group of journalists who follow the president is usually composed of between 13 and 14 people from the main national and international media, although in some cases it can be extended to about 20.

Within this group, there are journalists designated as “Poolers” for different media: one for the written press, another for radio and others for television.

The changes announced by the White House are yet to be defined and it is unknown how they will materialize.

This measure occurs in a context of confrontation with the Associated Press (AP) news agency, to which the administration has restricted access to the “pool”, preventing Trump from asking, due to its decision to continue calling the Gulf of Mexico By its traditional name, instead of the new term “Gulf of America” ​​adopted by the president.

AP has filed a lawsuit before the courts, arguing that Trump’s decision violates the right to press freedom collected in the first amendment of the Constitution.

However, this Monday a judge determined that the Administration may continue to veto its access, although it asked him to reconsider his decision.