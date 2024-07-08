White House: Neurologist Finds No Signs of Illness in Biden

As a result of the examination, a neurologist did not find any signs of Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis in US President Joe Biden, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. Broadcast of the briefing led C-SPAN TV channel.

She emphasized that in the latest report in February, the doctor wrote that the head of state had no signs of nervous system disorders.

Karine Jean-Pierre added that Biden does not take any medications for Parkinson’s disease and is not being treated for it in any way, because the American leader has not been diagnosed with it.

Earlier, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight, James Comer, invited President Joe Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, to appear before Congress to testify about the practice of medical examinations of the head of the country.

Congressman Comer also asked the doctor for documents and correspondence related to financial transactions involving the Bidens. He suggested that private interests may have influenced the medical reports of O’Connor, who has never made major complaints about the president’s health.