The White House said that Kyiv was not involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow

The United States stated that Kyiv was not involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said this, reports TASS.

“There is currently no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” the statement said.

At the same time, Kirby emphasized that the shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred quite recently and Washington continues to monitor the information.

Earlier, the United States stated that it had no information about the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. The Siren plan was introduced in Moscow.