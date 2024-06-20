The White House announced Thursday that the United States will give Ukraine’s delivery of air defense systems a “priority,” and will send urgently needed weapons to Ukraine before other countries have requested it.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “We will reprioritize the delivery of these exports so that those missiles that come off the production line are now sent to Ukraine,” especially the Patriot and NASM missiles.

He added, “The delivery of these missiles to other countries on the waiting list will have to be postponed.”