Biden aide Sullivan says US will support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan expressed hope for a successful counterattack by Ukraine. Washington believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will be able to capture strategically important territories that are under the control of Russia, he said in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

At the same time, Sullivan did not explain which specific areas he had in mind. According to a Biden aide, Washington plans to continue helping Kyiv make as much progress as possible on the battlefield to put it in a favorable position at the future peace negotiating table with Moscow.

“We are confident that the Ukrainians will succeed in this counter-offensive,” Jake Sullivan concluded.

Lack of weapons and a signal to the West

On Saturday, June 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky once again stated in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to launch a counteroffensive. At the same time, the politician stressed that he would like to receive some more weapons before the hostilities, but “Ukraine cannot wait for them.”

We firmly believe that we will succeed. I don’t know how long it will take us. To be honest, it could go different, completely different Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In turn, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, explained that this controversial statement was addressed to Western leaders in order to receive new arms supplies.

Weaker and weaker, Ukraine has fewer opportunities for a counteroffensive. The only thing they are capable of is the terrorist acts they are trying to do. Alexey Chepa First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

On the same day, June 3, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva admitted that Ukraine does not have enough weapons for a future counteroffensive.

“To successfully attack, you need everything at your disposal, including artillery, armored vehicles and tanks. We don’t have enough,” he said.

At the same time, at the end of May, Zelensky announced that Kyiv had approved the dates for the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian leadership has already made decisions on how and when the Ukrainian units will move on.

On the eve of the speech of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, said that the Ukrainian military had already launched a counteroffensive against Russian fighters. He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting separate operations.

On May 11, Bloomberg reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received $30 billion worth of weapons from Western countries before the counteroffensive. At the same time, the cost of the assistance received exceeds the annual spending on the army of any of the NATO countries, except for the United States.

However, as the journalists pointed out in the article, the West doubts whether the supplied weapons will be enough for a successful counteroffensive. Experts stressed that over the past time, the Russian army has become larger and more prepared, and the Ukrainian forces do not have an advantage in the air.

The counteroffensive has been going on for several days, this war is stretched for 1.5 thousand kilometers along the border, but separate operations have already begun Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Forecasts on the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russia’s reaction to provocations

On June 3, political scientist Mark Galeotti wrote in an article for the British newspaper The Times that the counteroffensive would not end the Russian special military operation. The expert noted that he had talked about a possible development of events with a high-ranking US official, but he, despite all the intelligence, could not predict the outcome of the Kyiv operation.

Galeotti is convinced that even if the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to seize Crimea and the territories of Donbass, Russia will not surrender.

A journalist and political scientist Lucas Leiros also made a negative forecast for Kyiv. According to him, Ukraine seeks to hide the lack of opportunity for success for it as a result of the counter-offensive of the country’s Armed Forces. He suggested that the operation had already begun, but it was severely limited due to the “disaster state” of the Ukrainian army.

Contrary to what was promised, there will be no capture of Donbass and Crimea, only a slight increase in shelling from Ukraine and the start of various terrorist operations Lucas LeirosJournalist and political scientist

At the end of May, Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin criticized the words of Mikhail Podolyak about the allegedly launched counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the expert, such statements do not inspire confidence. Litovkin stressed that a truly large-scale offensive would be a disaster for Kyiv. He explained that the Ukrainian authorities are well aware of this, and therefore they “pass out terrorist acts as a counteroffensive”, trying to “appease” the West that has transferred weapons to the country.

At the end of March, Alexei Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, predicted huge losses for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive. He stated that without long-range weapons, “seas of blood” would be shed in Ukraine.