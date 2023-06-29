According to the White House, US President Joe Biden has begun using a continuous airway pressure apparatus, or CPAP, to treat chronic sleep apnea. This explains the peculiar marks on his face, reported on June 28 Bloomberg.

When Biden left the White House on Wednesday to give a speech in Chicago, marks from the CPAP machine were visible on his face. Similar signs could be seen on his face on Monday during an event at the White House.

“Since 2008, the president has been disclosing his history of sleep apnea in detailed medical reports. Last night he used the CPAP machine, which is common for people with such a history, ”the agency quoted White House spokesman Andrew Bates as saying.

The use of the machine is a recent therapy, but it is not related to Biden’s new condition or a deteriorating environment, one of the agency’s sources said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, CPAP helps improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by keeping your airways open while you sleep. Sleep apnea is a common condition in which airways become blocked during the night, which can lead to reduced airflow. A special device, which may have several straps, is usually worn during sleep on the airway area.

On the same day, the US president surprised the audience not only with his appearance, but also with another confusion. Biden made a slip when commenting on the events in Ukraine. He made a number of strange statements, but the attention of journalists was attracted by a clause about Ukraine, which the American president confused with Iraq.

On June 22, the American leader confused the position of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official meeting with him at the White House. At the same meeting, Biden confused the American anthem with the Indian one. The head of state put his hand on his heart after the Indian national anthem was played, and stood in this position for 15 seconds. After that, he probably realized the mistake and slowly lowered his hand.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.