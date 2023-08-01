On July 31, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby declined to answer the question of whether the United States opposes the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“I would like to make it clear that we do not encourage and do not contribute to (delivering. – Ed.) These strikes,” he said in an interview with the TV channel CNNanswering a question about the UAF drone attack on Moscow.

At the same time, in response to a clarifying question about whether the United States opposes such strikes, Kirby repeated the thesis that Washington “does not encourage or facilitate” their infliction.

He noted that the United States discussed with Ukraine concerns about strikes on Russian territory, but Kyiv “is responsible for the choice of targets and its actions.” According to him, Washington is focused on providing the Armed Forces with “everything necessary for the counteroffensive.”

Earlier that day, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to him, in this way they are trying to divert attention from failures on the battlefield. In addition, these events are connected with the day of the Navy, and with the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian military facilities in recent days.

In connection with the shelling of Taganrog on July 28, the White House assured that Washington does not encourage such actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The White House has repeatedly expressed its disapproval of Ukraine’s strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. In May, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing, emphasizing that the United States does not allow Kyiv to carry out such strikes. In April, Kirby himself reported that Washington does not encourage Ukraine’s strikes outside its borders either by weapons or in any other way.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.