Kirby said there was no need for Putin's interview with Carlson

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said there was no need for Tucker Carlson to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by RIA News.

Thus, Kirby answered the question of whether the White House is worried about the imminent publication of a conversation between an American journalist and the Russian president.

It is not known exactly when the interview will be published. Presumably, this could happen on Thursday, February 8th.