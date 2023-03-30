White House: US sees no egregious violations in the development of military aid supplied by Kiev

The United States does not yet see any egregious violations in the use of US military aid to Ukraine. About it declared White House National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

According to him, Washington and Kyiv are trying to ensure that this military assistance is used for its intended purpose. “And in the course of hostilities, it is impossible to predict every movement of every product used by every soldier,” the White House spokesman said.

He also recalled that the equipment sent to Ukraine was purchased at the expense of American taxpayers. Kirby added that Ukrainian officials share the United States’ concerns about proper accountability and transparency when it comes to sending and transporting US arms and military equipment.

Earlier, UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu called on countries that supply Ukraine with weapons to ensure that they do not get to third parties.