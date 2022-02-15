The United States is not yet able to predict the next contact between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This was stated on February 15 by White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki.

“He (Biden – Ed.) believes in the power of diplomacy between leaders. But I have nothing to say about the next contact at the moment,” Psaki said at a briefing.

At the same time, the White House press secretary noted that the United States will continue active diplomatic work with the Russian Federation at a high level.

Earlier in the day, the American leader said the United States agreed with Russia on the need to continue diplomatic security efforts in Europe. However, he did not rule out, if necessary, a decisive response from Washington to the “aggression of the Russian Federation.”

The previous contact between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States took place on February 12. The telephone conversation lasted over an hour over a secure connection. In the conversation, Putin noted the destructive line of Kiev on the Minsk agreements.

The White House said that Biden told his Russian colleague that the United States is ready for any scenario around Ukraine and is aimed at diplomacy with Russia. In addition, the American president indicated that the Russian Federation would face tangible consequences if it “attacked Ukraine.”

The conversation took place against the backdrop of US statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine during the Beijing Olympics.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had telephone conversations with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. During the conversation, they also discussed the situation around Ukraine and security issues. Following the talks, Lavrov said that the US propaganda campaign about alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine was pursuing provocative goals.

In the United States and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. As the Russian side emphasized, such accusations are used as a pretext to deploy as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.