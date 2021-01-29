White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, January 29, spoke about the nature of the conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“President Biden had clear goals that he wanted to convey in this conversation. He has never held back about President Putin or his concerns about the actions of the Russian government. And he, of course, conveyed this clearly during the conversation, ”said the press secretary.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held their first telephone talks on January 26. During the conversation, the leaders of the countries discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and the extension of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms (START or START-3).

After talking with Biden, Putin submitted a bill on the ratification of the document to the State Duma. The State Duma and the Federation Council on January 27 ratified an agreement to extend the treaty for five years.

The Russian leader plans to sign the law on the ratification of the agreement immediately after receiving it, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on January 28.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that the extension of the START Treaty is not a sufficient step to actually strengthen global security. The deputy head of the department noted that systematic work in this direction is necessary.

Russia and the United States signed START on February 5, 2011. The agreement provides for the reduction by the parties of their nuclear potential. Its term expires in February of this year. Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington to extend the treaty, but earlier the United States put forward a number of conditions that were unacceptable for Russia.