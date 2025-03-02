The White House denied this Saturday having orchestrated an ambush against Volodimir Zelenski and blamed the Ukrainian president of the historic confrontation that made the meeting jump with the president of USA, Donald Trumpthis Friday at the Oval Office.

“This was an ambush is absolute and categorically false“Mike Waltz, Trump National Security Advisor, said in an interview with the Fox News chain.

Walz said that the White House had prepared a “beautiful scenario in the East room” so that Trump and Zelenski sign the agreement for which Ukraine would share their natural resources with USAbut accused the Ukrainian president of having dynamited the meeting.

According to the senior official, Zelenski chose to “litigate” with Trump even though he had not been warned that he did not and showed that “it is not clear” that Ukraine really wants to end the war. “Had A wrong approachat a wrong historical moment and definitely with the wrong president to try to do that, “Walz added.

According to the White House account, the meeting was harmoniously developed for 40 minutes and it was Zelenski who decided to break the tone with a Attitude of confrontationwhich first react to the American vice president, JD Vance, and then to Trump to stop his feet.

For the Democratic opposition, the unprecedented discussion in front of television cameras was “a Planned ambush to humiliate “to Zelenski and reinforce the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. The tension had begun to climb minutes before the encounter when a presenter of a Trumpist media affected Zelenski for not having come to the meeting in a suit, something that caused the laughter of Vance.

The meeting derailed when Zelenski and Vance They began to argue for the security guarantees that Ukraine demands in front of Russia, a confrontation to which Trump later joined. After the brawl, Zelenski was expelled from the White House and The signing of the agreement was canceled so much on minerals such as the press conference scheduled between both leaders.